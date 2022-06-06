An experimental treatment made rectal cancer tumors disappear for a small trial group
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with University of North Carolina's Dr. Hanna Sanoff, who wrote a commentary about a promising rectal cancer trial.
Copyright 2022 NPR
