© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
22 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

An artificial intelligence pilots a modern Mayflower to Canada

Published June 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT

The robot ship designed by IBM was meant to dock in Massachusetts, but mechanical trouble forced it to dock in Halifax, Canada. The ship didn't have a crew.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.