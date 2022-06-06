An artificial intelligence pilots a modern Mayflower to Canada
The robot ship designed by IBM was meant to dock in Massachusetts, but mechanical trouble forced it to dock in Halifax, Canada. The ship didn't have a crew.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The robot ship designed by IBM was meant to dock in Massachusetts, but mechanical trouble forced it to dock in Halifax, Canada. The ship didn't have a crew.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.