© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
27 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

Uvalde's history is marred with struggle. Now it tries to heal again

By Claudia Grisales
Published June 5, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT

Uvalde, Texas, a town with a rich history marked by struggle, now faces the daunting task of trying to heal after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.