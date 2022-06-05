© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
27 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

Police say 3 people were killed and at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Published June 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA — Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.