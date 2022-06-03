© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The White House says COVID vaccination for kids younger than 5 could start soon

By Rob Stein
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

The White House says babies, toddlers and other very young children could finally start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as June 21.

