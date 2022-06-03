Morning news brief
An emotional President Biden pleads with Congress on gun control. Some in Uvalde, Texas, support limits on the most lethal firearms. May's jobs report is likely to show a moderate slowdown in hiring.
Copyright 2022 NPR
