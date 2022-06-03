© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contribute to NHPR and you'll be entered to win a trip for two to Portugal!

2 women are killed and the gunman has died in a shooting at a church in Iowa

By Ayana Archie
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.
Nirmalendu Majumdar
/
The Des Moines Register via AP
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

Two women were killed outside a church in Ames, Iowa Thursday night, after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot, according to authorities.

The gunman is now dead, although Iowa authorities say they are still investigating how he died.

"I can tell you that he was not killed by officers," Chief Deputy Nicholas Lennie of the Story County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.

The sheriff's department received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired outside of Cornerstone Church at about 6:51 p.m., Lennie said.

Church services were being held inside, but as of late Thursday night there was no estimation about how many people were in the building, Lennie said.

No motive has yet been found.

"We're still investigating to identify if it was a targeted attack, or if it was a random attack," Lennie said.

Thursday's shooting in Iowa came one day after a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. It's the latest in a series of shootings in United States including the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
Ayana Archie

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.