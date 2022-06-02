© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism with your sustaining membership and your gift will be matched $ for $ for a full year!

Accused Buffalo killer enters not guilty plea

By Michael Mroziak
Published June 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT

The 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store today entered a not guilty plea on charges of domestic terrorism and first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Michael Mroziak

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.