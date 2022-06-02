© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

By The Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa.
Nirmalendu Majumdar
/
AP
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa.

AMES, Iowa — Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff's office didn't give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff's office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

