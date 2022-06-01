Girl Scouts posthumously honor a 10-year-old Uvalde victim for heroism

Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 21 victims killed in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, has been posthumously given the highest award in the Girl Scouts organization — the Bronze Cross.

"The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life," the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said on Twitter Tuesday.

Amerie, 10, was a student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

"On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers," the statement said.

The honor was presented to Amerie's family. The organization additionally gave a Presentation of Colors at Amerie's funeral Tuesday, it said.

"We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations," the Girl Scouts chapter said.

