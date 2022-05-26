Morning news brief
Authorities uncover more about the Texas gunman's activity leading up to the massacre. The town mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers. Experts share tips on how to prevent the next tragedy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Authorities uncover more about the Texas gunman's activity leading up to the massacre. The town mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers. Experts share tips on how to prevent the next tragedy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.