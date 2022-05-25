© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered to win tickets to Paul McCartney at Fenway June 8th with your gift today!

What, if anything, might Congress do about years of mass shootings?

Published May 25, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th District, following Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.