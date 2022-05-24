© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEVJ Jackson is back on the air! You can always stream NHPR here or on the NHPR app.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister: China is putting more military pressure on Taiwan

Published May 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about the threat his country faces from China, and how the U.S. is helping.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.