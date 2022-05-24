Taiwanese Foreign Minister: China is putting more military pressure on Taiwan
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about the threat his country faces from China, and how the U.S. is helping.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu about the threat his country faces from China, and how the U.S. is helping.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.