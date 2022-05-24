© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Photos: Mourners gather at Uvalde County Fairplex for a prayer vigil

By Nicole Werbeck,
Grace WidyatmadjaEstefania Mitre
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members pray together at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members pray together at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Updated May 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM ET

Mourners filled the bleachers of the Uvalde County Fairplex on Wednesday night to pray in the wake of the tragic mass shooting that killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary in Ulvade, Texas. The arena, usually used for events like rodeos and concerts, was transformed into a gathering for grief.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<strong>May 25:</strong> Residents of Uvalde, Texas, attend a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting Tuesday.
Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> Residents of Uvalde, Texas, attend a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting Tuesday.
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members attend a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members attend a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
<strong>May 25:</strong> Mourners pray after a vigil to honor the victims of a mass shooting at Ulvade, Texas' Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> Mourners pray after a vigil to honor the victims of a mass shooting at Ulvade, Texas' Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members mourn at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
<strong>May 25:</strong> Community members mourn at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
<strong>May 25:</strong> Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
<strong>May 25:</strong> Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
<strong>May 25</strong>: Two community members hold hands during Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.
Patricia Lim / KUT
/
KUT
<strong>May 25</strong>: Two community members hold hands during Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.
<strong>May 25:</strong> People attend a prayer vigil for the Robb Elementary School students and teachers killed in a mass shooting Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.
Joshua Lott / The Washington Post via Getty Images
/
The Washington Post via Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> People attend a prayer vigil for the Robb Elementary School students and teachers killed in a mass shooting Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.
<strong>May 25</strong>: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the media after interrupting a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas.
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the media after interrupting a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas.
<strong>May 25:</strong> Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on scene at Robb Elementary School where at least 21 people were killed yesterday, including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on the scene at Uvalde, Texas' Robb Elementary School, where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, including 19 children and two adults.
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> Police walk near Robb Elementary School following Tuesday's mass shooting.
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24:</strong> Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24:</strong> A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.
Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.
A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.
People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
/
AP
<strong>May 24: </strong>People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images
/
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
/
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.
/ Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 24: </strong>Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.
<strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
/
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 24</strong>: Community members gathered in Houston.
Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media
/
Houston Public Media
<strong>May 24</strong>: Community members gathered in Houston.
<strong>May 24:</strong> Community members gathered in Houston.
Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media
/
Houston Public Media
<strong>May 24:</strong> Community members gathered in Houston.
<strong>May 25: </strong>An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School.
/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
/
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25: </strong>An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School.
<strong>May 25</strong>: Catholic faithful depart after a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas.
Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>May 25</strong>: Catholic faithful depart after a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas.

Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Grace Widyatmadja
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.

