The national average price for diesel is up 75% from a year ago
It now costs more than $5.50 to buy diesel. The surging price of the fuel is making everything even more expensive, and that's posing a major threat to the economy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
It now costs more than $5.50 to buy diesel. The surging price of the fuel is making everything even more expensive, and that's posing a major threat to the economy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.