© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEVJ Jackson is currently off the air. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue! You can stream NHPR here or on the NHPR app.

The national average price for diesel is up 75% from a year ago

By Brittany Cronin
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

It now costs more than $5.50 to buy diesel. The surging price of the fuel is making everything even more expensive, and that's posing a major threat to the economy.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Brittany Cronin
Brittany Cronin covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business desk.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.