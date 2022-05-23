Former Spanish king returns to Spain, for a long weekend
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Barcelona-based journalist Alan Ruiz Terol about the return of the former king of Spain to his homeland after almost two years in exile.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Barcelona-based journalist Alan Ruiz Terol about the return of the former king of Spain to his homeland after almost two years in exile.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.