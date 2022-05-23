© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEVJ Jackson is back on the air! You can always stream NHPR here or on the NHPR app.

Former Spanish king returns to Spain, for a long weekend

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Miguel MaciasKathryn Fox
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Barcelona-based journalist Alan Ruiz Terol about the return of the former king of Spain to his homeland after almost two years in exile.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Kathryn Fox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.