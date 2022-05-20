Voters in Forsyth County, Ga., discuss weighing their choices in midterm elections
As a new election season arrives, NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Georgian voters from Forsyth County, which leans toward Republican candidates.
Copyright 2022 NPR
