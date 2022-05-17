Morning news brief
Ukrainian soldiers are evacuated from a steel plant to Russian-held territory. President Biden will visit Buffalo after Saturday's mass shooting. FDA announces plans to ease the baby formula shortage.
Copyright 2022 NPR
