Here are the key primary election results from North Carolina

Published May 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

In North Carolina, a key Senate race for the fall will be set, and one of former President Donald Trump's early endorsements is on the line with Rep. Ted Budd on the Republican side. In the 4th Congressional District, the abortion rights debate may have reshaped the Democratic contest, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing a big challenge with major GOP figures in the state trying to turn him out of office as he is mired in controversy.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET

