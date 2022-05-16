© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

Finland monitors Russia's movements as it was for acceptance into NATO

Published May 16, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mikko Hautala, Finnish ambassador to the United States, about his country's bid to join NATO after decades of remaining neutral.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.