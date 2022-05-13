© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

Israeli police use stun grenades and hit mourners at procession for slain journalist

By Daniel Estrin
Published May 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT

Israeli police fought to block a funeral march for Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.