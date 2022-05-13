Israeli police use stun grenades and hit mourners at procession for slain journalist
Israeli police fought to block a funeral march for Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Israeli police fought to block a funeral march for Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.