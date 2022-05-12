The 1st image of the supermassive black hole at our galactic center
The first ever image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy has been released by scientists, who say it shows Albert Einstein was right about gravity.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The first ever image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy has been released by scientists, who say it shows Albert Einstein was right about gravity.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.