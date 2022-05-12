© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

The 1st image of the supermassive black hole at our galactic center

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT

The first ever image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy has been released by scientists, who say it shows Albert Einstein was right about gravity.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
See stories by Nell Greenfieldboyce

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.