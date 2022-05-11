Tens of thousands have evacuated their New Mexico homes as massive wildfire grows
The biggest wildfire in the U.S. has been threatening homes and people in New Mexico for more than a month now. Some are facing serious hardships.
Copyright 2022 KUNM
Copyright 2022 KUNM
