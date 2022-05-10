© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

This Ukrainian circus was on tour in Italy when the war started

By Adam Raney
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT

One of Ukraine's top circus troupes was on the road in Italy when Russia invaded. Performers faced the dilemma of whether to rush back home or keep the show going.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Adam Raney

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.