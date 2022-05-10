© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

Here are the key primary election results from Nebraska

Published May 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Nebraska and West Virginia hold their statewide primaries on Tuesday.

In Nebraska, the governor's race has top billing, as polls show a close Republican contest between Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen.

Herbster, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has faced accusations of groping from multiple women. He denies the allegations.

Nebraska's last polling places close at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.