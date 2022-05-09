John Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is elected Hong Kong's next leader
Hong Kong's former security chief John Lee was elected as the city's next chief executive, replacing Carrie Lam. He was the only candidate on the ballot.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Hong Kong's former security chief John Lee was elected as the city's next chief executive, replacing Carrie Lam. He was the only candidate on the ballot.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.