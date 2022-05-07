Your guide to a successful Mother's Day

Whether you remembered it or not, Mother's Day weekend is here.

While not everyone's Mother's Day will look the same, we've rounded up our best Mother's Day coverage to help everyone (and their mothers) have a successful day.

Read on for last-minute homemade gift ideas and essays on motherhood, or dive into our listening picks while you cook up a Mom's Day brunch.

Reading recommendations

A brief history of Mother's Day in the U.S. and when other countries celebrate the day.

Got Mother's Day brunch plans? You're honoring a feminist tradition.

Becoming a mom isn't easy. There's actually a term to describe the ups and downs of new motherhood.

A Maya mom's approach to mothering is in stark contrast to the parenting styles found in Western cultures.

Listening recommendations

Leave the maternal wrath to opera singers for a stress-free Mother's Day.

Trevor Noah, Martin Scorsese and more share stories about moms.

An ode to working moms, courtesy of singer Kelly Rowland.

A mini playlist that pays tribute to mothers, from Alt.Latino.

An oldie but goodie: Match the mom to the NPR personality.

Mother's Day can be a challenging time for many, for a number of reasons. These strategies can help.

Not everyone has a mother or a maternal figure in their life. Some companies started showing sensitivity to that fact.

Gifts for Mom

You don't need to break the bank to celebrate Mom with a meaningful gift.

Forgot to order that fancy bouquet in time? Here's how to turn store-bought flowers into a florist-approved arrangement.

Thank your mother with a personal touch: Try writing a six-word "momoir."

Say "I love you" with a French-style omelet.

While she's enjoying her omelet, read a book aloud to your mother. These 10 books highlight the joys and heartaches of what it means to be a mom.

Let's face it: Moms know (what they want) best. If you're a mother, here's a sweet — and slightly subversive — way to make sure no one can spoil your day by, say, eating the chocolates they gifted you.

