Stradivarius is expected to bring in as much as $20 million at auction
The rare instrument, which is 300 years old, belonged to Toscha Seidel, who is widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The rare instrument, which is 300 years old, belonged to Toscha Seidel, who is widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.