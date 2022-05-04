Kansas monolith will be returned to Native American tribe
A huge piece of quartzite in Lawrence, which has long stood as a memorial to the town's abolitionist founders, is being moved. It belongs to a Native American tribe.
Copyright 2022 NPR
