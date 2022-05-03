Morning news brief
Politico reports that a leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Voters in Ohio and Indiana head to the polls for primaries. A brutal heatwave is hitting South Asia.
Copyright 2022 NPR
