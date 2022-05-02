To break a world record, one woman ran 102 marathons in 102 days — and kept going
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an amputee ultra-marathoner who just broke a record for running 104 marathons in 104 days.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an amputee ultra-marathoner who just broke a record for running 104 marathons in 104 days.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.