Preparing the election system for poll workers who think it's rigged
In Michigan, election administrators are preparing for the possibility of new poll workers who believe President Trump's lies about a stolen election.
Copyright 2022 NPR
In Michigan, election administrators are preparing for the possibility of new poll workers who believe President Trump's lies about a stolen election.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.