Netflix promised secure jobs at Tudum. Now, one of its teams has been laid off
Yesterday, Netflix laid off some of its staff, many of them recently hired women of color. They were working on its new fan-focused website.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Yesterday, Netflix laid off some of its staff, many of them recently hired women of color. They were working on its new fan-focused website.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.