A Palestinian-Syrian chef's cookbook invites people to see any meal as a celebration
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with chef Reem Assil about her debut cookbook Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with chef Reem Assil about her debut cookbook Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.