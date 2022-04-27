Kuwaiti Bidoons went on hunger strike for 19 days. Has anything changed?
For 19 days, activists have camped outside a police station in Sulaibiya, Kuwait, on hunger strike. They're asking the Kuwaiti government for citizenship.
Copyright 2022 NPR
For 19 days, activists have camped outside a police station in Sulaibiya, Kuwait, on hunger strike. They're asking the Kuwaiti government for citizenship.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.