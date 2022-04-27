Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki could be baseball's next big thing
Twenty-year-old Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is creating quite a buzz. He stunned the baseball world this month by almost throwing two perfect games in a row.
Copyright 2022 NPR
