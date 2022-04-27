© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki could be baseball's next big thing

By Tom Goldman
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

Twenty-year-old Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is creating quite a buzz. He stunned the baseball world this month by almost throwing two perfect games in a row.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
