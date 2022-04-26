© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A chihuahua has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest living dog

Published April 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT

The chihuahua named TobyKeith claimed the crown. His stats were recorded on March 16 at 21 years and 66 days old. His secret? A daily walk and slice of turkey.

