© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on with a donation today

President Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen

By The Associated Press
Published April 24, 2022 at 2:38 AM EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on Sunday.
Thibault Camus
/
AP
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on Sunday.

Updated April 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM ET

PARIS — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and saw a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory to become France's youngest president at 39. The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% percent of the vote, with Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsLatest from NPR
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.