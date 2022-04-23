© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on with a donation today

The growing demand for clean energy sources could mean a resurgence in mining

By Willem Marx
Published April 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT

Materials like lithium are used in batteries for things like electric vehicles. For Cornwall, England, that's already led to a small mining boom.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Willem Marx

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.