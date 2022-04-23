The growing demand for clean energy sources could mean a resurgence in mining
Materials like lithium are used in batteries for things like electric vehicles. For Cornwall, England, that's already led to a small mining boom.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Materials like lithium are used in batteries for things like electric vehicles. For Cornwall, England, that's already led to a small mining boom.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.