2 U.S. Cabinet officials will meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

By The Associated Press
Published April 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT

Updated April 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press

