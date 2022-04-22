© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on with a donation today

After months of obstacles, a Gaza man reaches a hospital in the West Bank for surgery

By Daniel Estrin
Published April 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT

A Gaza man waited for more than two months before he got Israeli permission to leave Gaza for a Palestinian hospital in the West Bank.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.