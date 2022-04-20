© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by becoming a member today.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 20, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT

The Justice Department might appeal the mask ruling if the CDC says they're still needed. Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report. France's presidential campaign is in its final days.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.