© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by becoming a member today.

A number of jazz recordings will be released Saturday in honor of Record Store Day

Published April 20, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT

Zev Feldman, co-president of Resonance Records, is the guy who single-handedly made Record Store Day a red-letter date for fans of classic jazz.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.