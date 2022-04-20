© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A$AP Rocky is arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a 2021 shooting

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published April 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT

The rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November.

Police arrested him early Wednesday morning at the Los Angeles International Airport, the city's police department announced. The 33-year-0ld, who is a resident of Los Angeles, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim of that November 2021 shooting sustained a minor injury, according to police.

Mayers is currently expecting a baby with musician Rihanna.

