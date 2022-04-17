© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The effort to implement a Supreme Court code of ethics

Published April 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Bloomberg Law's Madison Alder about a push by congressional Democrats to establish a formal code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court.

