The suspected gunman in the New York City subway shooting has been arrested
Authorities are trying to learn more information about the suspect identified following a mass shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Authorities are trying to learn more information about the suspect identified following a mass shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.