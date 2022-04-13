© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

The suspected gunman in the New York City subway shooting has been arrested

By Jasmine Garsd
Published April 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT

Authorities are trying to learn more information about the suspect identified following a mass shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.