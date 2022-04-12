© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

'Woke culture' has made its way into the French presidential election

Published April 12, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Rokhaya Diallo, a French journalist, commentator and filmmaker, about the fight against American-style "woke-ism" in France.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.