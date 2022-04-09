© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

Tiger Woods tees off in the 3rd round of the Masters

By Rina Torchinsky
Published April 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
Andrew Redington
/
Getty Images
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

Updated April 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM ET

In his electrifying return, Tiger Woods teed off in the third round of the Masters Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, is paired with Kevin Kisner, a South Carolina native, at the competition in Augusta, Ga. Kisner is ranked 27th in the world among male golfers and is a University of Georgia graduate.

As of Saturday morning, Woods was tied in the 19th spot with Kisner and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who is ranked as the world's top male golfer, sits in the No. 1 spot in the tournament.

After 17 months without participating in high-stakes golf, Woods says he's thankful to be competing at all.

In the second round, Woods played alongside Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquín Niemann of Chile. Niemann finished Thursday's round at three under par, landing him among the leaderboard's top spots.

Just last year, Woods watched the tournament from a hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries to his right left in a high-speed car crash. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old golfer told reporters he believes he has a shot at another Masters victory.

"I love competing, and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play," Woods said. "But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here. You guys know me better than that.

You can tune in to the competition on the Masters' website, CBS or ESPN.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsLatest from NPR
Rina Torchinsky

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.