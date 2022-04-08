© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

Thieves in Michigan make off with a sasquatch lawn ornament

Published April 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT

Police, investigating the theft of the 7-foot-tall metal lawn ornament, say it has a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to resemble the fur of sasquatch.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.