Mexicans will vote on whether their president should be removed from office
Mexico's president has set a recall election for Sunday on his own term in office. He's expected to win what critics say is an act of political theater.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mexico's president has set a recall election for Sunday on his own term in office. He's expected to win what critics say is an act of political theater.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.